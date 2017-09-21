Su Kyi, Khaleda speaking same language: Inu

DHAKA – Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu today said Myanmar’s State Councilor Aung Sang Su Kyi and Chairperson of BNP Khaleda Zia were speaking in the same way, reports BSS.

“They are not for peace, they are proponents of violence,” he said while addressing a meeting at the National Press Club in the city.

The World Peace Council has organinised the event, marking the World Peace Day.

Terming Khaleda Zia as communal and Su Kyi as anti-secular, he said, “What they are saying will result in violence in the region and instability.”

The minister also demanded quick repatriation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, their honourable resettlement, compensation for their sufferings, Myanmar citizenship for Rohingyas and trial of perpetrators of genocide against the Rohingya people.

He also reiterated that tripartite initiative of Bangladesh, Myanmar and the United Nations was the best possible solution of the Rohingya crisis.

He also put emphasis on the three-pronged strategy of the government- humanitarian, diplomatic and political- to deal the ongoing Rohingya crisis.

“It is the combination of all three which will bring the greatest benefit to the long-suffering Rohingyas,” he said.

Expressing sympathy for Rohingyas, he said Bangladesh was doing its best to help humanity in distress.

He also appreciated all the countries and organisations that had come forward to help the Rohingyas in their time of suffering.

He particularly appreciated the role of the media in highlighting the genocide against the Rohingyas.

“We certainly hope that the media will continue to portray the truth in the Arakan state of Myanmar,” he said.

He also appreciated the global outcry against the atrocities being carried out against the Rohingyas and said it was largely because of the extensive media coverage.