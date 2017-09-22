‘Son’ kills mother in Munshiganj

MUNSHIGANJ : A woman was hacked to death allegedly by her son at Idrakpur in the district town on Thursday night, reports UNB.

Alamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Ratan Sheikh suddenly swooped on the house of his mother Jahanara Begum, 60, around 8:45 pm and slit her throat, leaving her dead on the spot.

Moni Akhter, a younger sister of Ratan, was injured when she tried to save her mother. She was taken to Sadar Hospital. The motive behind the killing could not yet be known.

Meanwhile, police arrested Ratan.