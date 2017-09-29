Sheikh Hasina becomes symbol of world humanity: Mozammel

DHAKA : Recalling the outstanding contribution of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, MP, yesterday said Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina has become a symbol of world humanity right now.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not only the leader of a certain country but has also become a world leader for her humanitarian activities in different times,” he told a discussion arranged at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) at Segunbagicha here on the occasion of Sheikh Hasina’s 71th birthday.

“Sheikh Hasina is trying to establish the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu as his successor and working relentlessly to ensure dignity of human being, equity and human rights, and establishing democracy, democratic rules and regulations in all strata of life,” the minister mentioned.

Noting that Chittagong Hill Tract (CHT) peace treaty in 1998, resolving the longstanding enclaves’ problems coinciding with the land boundary between Bangladesh and India and the humanitarian supports being provided for the persecuted Rohingyas from Myanmar, Mozammel said all her works also gained worldwide appreciation.

About the five-point proposal raised in the 72th session of United Nations General Assembly for settling the Rohingya problems, the Liberation War minister categorically said the five-point proposals were widely accepted and lauded by the world leaders reaching her leadership status a new height.

He called upon all to strengthen the hands of Sheikh Hasina in running the country and reelect her and her nominated candidates in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad election.

Bangabandhu Gabeshana Parishad organized the discussion on “Leader Sheikh Hasina and Humanity” with Lion Mohammad Gani Mia Babul in the chair.

Advocate Navana Akhter, Chairman of Bangladesh Agriculture Bank Mohammad Ismail, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof Dr Shahidullah Shikder and Jatiya Press Club general secretary Farida Yasmin, among others, spoke.

Later, a doa was also offered seeking long live and good health of the Prime Minister and Awami league President Sheikh Hasina.