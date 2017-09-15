Shariatpur launches capsize : Missing staff found dead

SHARIATPUR : A staff, who went missing after three launches anchored at WAPDA launch ghat in Naria of Shariatpur capsized in Padma River due to strong current, was found dead on Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Sajal Talukder, 35, staff of the ‘Naria-2’ launch.

Locals spotted the body of Sajal 6-7 miles far from the incident place around 9:00 am and informed police, said Md Aslam Miah, officer-in-charge of Naria Police Station. Later, police recovered the body.

Earlier, at least 15 people, including three passengers and 12 staffs, went missing as three anchored launches – Mouchak-2, Naria-2 and Mahanagar – capsized in the river around 5:00 am on Monday after the pontoon were ripped from its moorings due to strong current and erosion of the river.