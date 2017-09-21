SDGs to be achieved through ‘Digital Bangladesh’ initiatives: Palak

DHAKA : State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has hoped that Bangladesh would be able to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the efficient uses of ICT derived from the spirit of ‘Digital Bangladesh’, reports BSS.

“The goals of Digital Bangladesh for 2021 are in alignment with the SDG goals and those have been translated into e-Governance initiatives to support the eradication of poverty, ensure food security, improve access to health and education services, develop talent for the 21st century, provide equitable services for women and people from all economic, religious and ethnic backgrounds,” he said.

The state minister said these while delivering a keynote speech at a discussion titled ‘e-Governance: Partnerships for Achieving the SDGs’ that was arranged by the Estonian Mission at the UN Headquarters in New York last night (Wednesday).

“Keeping this in mind, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has assigned a high level secretary of the government as the SDG Coordinator to track and monitor the progress of SDG implementation across all ministries. An online data repository-SDG Tracker-has also been developed to accurately monitor implementation of initiatives to achieve the SDGs. So, I believe, SDGs would be achieved through the efficient uses of ICT that was derived from spirit of Digital Bangladesh,” Palak added.

Other discussants including Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Minister of Economic Planning and the Director General of National Planning Commission of Namibia Tom Alweendo, Minister of National Planning of Colombia Luis Fernando Mejia commended the initiative of Digital Bangladesh.

Assistant Administrator and Director for the Bureau for Policy and Programme Support of UNDP Magda Martinez-Soliman moderated the high level event.