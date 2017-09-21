Schoolgirl found hanging in Jessore

Jessore – A schoolgirl was found dead at her house at Bagdanga village in Manirampur upazila on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Nila Khatun, 16, a class X student of Bagdanga-Dahkula Secondary School and daughter of Abdul Halim, a member of Arsingari union, was found hanging from her room in the evening while her parents went to the house of one of their relatives.

When Nila’s parents came home they found her hanging and informed police, said Mokaram Hossain, officer-in-charge of Manirampur Police Station.

However, it could not be known yet whether the incident was a murder or suicide.

An unnatural death case was filed in this connection.