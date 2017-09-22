Saudi relief for Rohingyas arrives in Ctg

CHITTAGONG : The relief items sent by the Saudi Arabian government for the Rohingya refugees, who have fled to Bangladesh amid persecution in Myanmar since August 25, arrive here on Friday, reports UNB.

A chartered flight with 93.81 tonnes relief materials donated by Saudi Arabia’s KS Relief arrived at Shah Amanat International Airport around 3:00 am on Friday, said Masukur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner (general) of Chittagong.

Charge d’Affaires of the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia Amer Omar Salem Omar handed over the relief consignment to Md Zillur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Chittagong, around 9:00am at the airport, he added.

He said the Saudi government for first time has sent the relief materials for Rohingya refugees. Wheat, sugar and other food items were among the 93.81 tonnes relief materials.

Additional deputy commissioner (education and ICT) Habibur Rahman, Masukur additional deputy commissioner (General) Rahman were present during hand over of the relief.

Saudi Arab declared $15 million (Dh55 million) aid for the Rohingya refugees who have taken shelter in Bangladesh.