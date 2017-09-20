Saudi King orders $15 m aid for Rohingya refugees

DHAKA : Saudi King Salman has ordered payment of $15 million aid for the Rohingya refugees fleeing atrocities unleashed on them by the Myanmar security forces in Rakhine State, reports UNB.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, general supervisor of Riyadh-based King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid, told Saudi Press Agency (SPA) following a meeting of the Saudi Cabinet, which was briefed on the situation in Myanmar, said a report of The Arab News.

The Saudi Cabinet renewed the Kingdom’s calls on the international community to take urgent action to stop the attacks and to allow the Myanmar Muslim minority their basic human rights. Rohingya Muslims have lived in Myanmar for generations, but have recently been forced to flee as they are attacked in their homes, following a succession of attacks carried out by Muslim militants in August.