Saudi aid for Rohingya to arrive today

DHAKA : An aircraft of the International Organisation for Migration (IMO), the UN Migration Agency, carrying Saudi Arabian humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees will arrive in Chittagong today.

“The Boeing 747, chartered by IOM, carrying 100 tonnes of tents, sleeping mats, blankets and food baskets will leave Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today and will arrive in Chittagong, Bangladesh at 2 am on Friday,” said an IOM press release.

The aid donated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) will be given to over 420,000 Rohingyas, who have fled from Rakhine state in Myanmar to Cox’s Bazar district due to violence, the release added.

The release said IOM Bangladesh would receive the assistance and distribute those among over four lakh Rogingya people.

“Many of these families are still living in the open without adequate shelter, food or clean water. This airlift, which we hope will be the first of many, will provide some 850 families with tents, mats and bedding to protect them from the daily downpours and extreme heat,” said Mohammed Abdiker, IOM Director of Operations and Emergencies.

A KSRelief delegation headed by Director of Urgent Aid Department, which includes two senior assistants and media personnel, will fly to Bangladesh to supervise disbursement of the assistance.

The team will also assess the situation in Cox’s Bazar to inform further support from KSRelief, the release added.

The government of Bangladesh is working closely with IOM and other agencies to establish a new 2,000 acre site, where it will be easier for new arrivals to access aid and basic services, said the release, adding that site planners and engineers are already working on access roads and layout of the site.

According to the release, IOM teams have provided emergency and primary healthcare services to the refugees, including sexual and reproductive health, maternal and child health, mental health and psychosocial services, over the past three weeks.