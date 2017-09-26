SAARC HRF proposes a joint investigation of Rohingya persecution in Rakhine

SM Akash, Chittagong:

SAARC Human Rights Foundation has proposed to launch a joint observation and investigation program with Myanmar National Human Rights Commission to monitor and investigate the violence that erupted in Rakhine State. A meeting on this particular issue of SAARC Human Rights Foundation was held on last Saturday at the organization’s central office. Justice Abdus Salam, the Chairman of the Foundation, presided over the meeting. The meeting discussants decided that a 10 member delegation from SAARC Human Rights Foundation will apply for VISA at Myanmar Embassy. It was also mentioned that if the Myanmarese Government want, they can assign a team from their National Human Rights Commission to accompany the SAARC HRF Team during the visit. The Secretary General of SAARC Human Rights Foundation Prof. Mohammad Abed Ali expects that the Aung Sun Suu Kyi’s Government will accept this proposal. Justice Abdus Salam also stated that the systemic persecution against Rohingya and genocide that is taking place in Rakhine State has crossed all limits. He added that the Myanmar Government should allow the entry of International Human Rights Organizations to the violence affected areas to have a firsthand experience and run a proper investigation. Prof. Ali emphasized that SAARC Human Rights Foundation will organize a seminar highlighting the Rohingya Crisis and project it to the international arena.

On this seminar all ambassadors of diplomatic missions in Bangladesh along with the heads of international organizations will be invited. He also stated that the cooperation from Bangladesh Government is highly necessary in this regards.