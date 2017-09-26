I am quite misunderstood in India because I don’t do commercial films

Actor Lisa Ray says she denied doing commercial projects because as a Bengali, she believes in promoting art and money isn’t everything for her, reports Hindustan Times.

Lisa Ray may have charmed many with her acting skills in Bollywood, but few know that this actor is a self-confessed bookworm who keeps huge stacks of books by her side. And fuelled by the desire for the written word, she has decided to pen a book on poetry, which will be out by next year. “I think, I’m a writer, who accidentally became an actor. Writing has always been my parallel passion. My father is Bengali, so reading has been part of my upbringing. In fact, as a child, I was an introvert and tried to figure out a profession that would have the least possible human contact. Thus, I wanted to be a writer. But my life got diverted,” says the actor popular for her roles in films such as Kasoor (2001), Water (2005).

At an event, recently organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) in Delhi, Lisa said that like a true Bong she loves the Durga Puja celebrations. Reminiscing her childhood memories, associated with the festival, she says, “I grew up in Canada, till I was 16. Thereafter, I ended up in Mumbai. Even though we were not in Kolkata for Pujo, we would celebrate it, while staying abroad. Bengalis in Toronto would get together and my favourite was the khichdi [at the pandal].”