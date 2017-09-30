Quader wants Russia, China to help settling Rohingya crisis

TBT NATIONAL:

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today hoped both Russia and China will play active roles in settling the Rohingya crisis.

“Bangladesh has friendly relations with both Russia and China. So, we cannot expect double standard role from them over the Rohingya issue,” he made the comment while visiting Puja mandap at Dakeshwari National Temple in the city.

Member of central working committee of Awami League Parvin Zaman Kalpona, President of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad Joynta Sengupta, general secretary Taposh Kumar Pal and President of Dhaka city Puja Udjapan Parishad BL Chatterjee, among others, were present on the occasion.

Quader, also general secretary of Awami League, said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is dealing the Rohingya issue with wisdom and caution to end the crisis.

Over five lakh Rohingyas entered Bangladesh after the latest round of army offensive since August 25 this year, he said adding, “It (mass exodus of Rohingya) is really a great challenge for us. We need support of the international community to tackle the Rohingya problem.”

Quader said many countries already sent relief materials to Bangladesh to support Rohingyas.