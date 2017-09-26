President seeks Swiss support to resolve Rohingya crisis

DHAKA, – President M Abdul Hamid today sought cooperation of the Swiss government for putting continued international pressure on the Myanmar government to resolve Rohingya crisis by ensuring their safe repatriation to their Rakhine state homeland, reports BSS.

The President sought the cooperation as Ambassadors-designate of Switzerland to Bangladesh Rene Holenstein presented his credential at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

“Rohingya issue is a big problem for Bangladesh right now . . . I seek cooperation of your country (Switzerland ) to put pressure on Myanmar to take back the Rohingyas entering the Bangladesh territory being the worst victims of atrocities at Rakhine state in Myanmar,” President’s Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin quoted the President as telling the envoy.

Welcoming the ambassador, the President assured him of cooperation in discharging duties and hoped that he would play a role in strengthening bilateral relations, trade and investment between Bangladesh and Switzerland in the days ahead.

Abdul Hamid also termed the existing relationship between Bangladesh and Switzerland as “very ‘excellent” and mentioned that the Swiss government was providing all-out assistances for the country’s socioeconomic development.

Meanwhile, a foreign ministry press release said, “Placing emphasis on the longstanding and burgeoning relations between the two countries, the envoy Holenstein conveyed Switzerland’s commitment5 to stand beside Bangladesh, support its ambitions for a prosperous future and an inclusive society as well as its humanitarian efforts in times of need.”

Switzerland and Bangladesh always have had excellent relations based on mutual understanding and trust and it was one of the first countries to recognize Bangladesh after its independence, the release added.

Secretaries concerned to the President were present.