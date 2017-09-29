President apprised of CPA update

DHAKA, – President M Abdul Hamid was today apprised of the preparations of the Parliament Secretariat for holding the 63rd Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) conference in Dhaka November 1-8, reports BSS.

Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad and CPA Chairperson Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury called on the President at Bangabhaban here this afternoon and gave him an update on the CPA conference preparations.

During the meeting, the Speaker apprised the President of the preparations and activities ahead of the 63rd CPA conference, President’s Press Secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told reporters.

The President was also informed of different development activities of Jatiya Sangsad, including Parliament Library, and different countries participating in the conference.

Noting that Bangladesh successfully arranged the conference of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) here in April last this year, President Hamid hoped that the upcoming CPA conference would also be held in a successful manner brightening the country’s image abroad.

The CPA Bangladesh Branch and the Parliament of Bangladesh are organizing the conference, one of the largest annual gatherings of Commonwealth Parliamentarians.

Secretaries concerned of the President office were present.