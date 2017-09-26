PM’s proposal contains ways to resolve Rohingya crisis: Quader

NAIKHONGCHARI, BANDARBAN – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday said the five-point proposals placed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the 72nd UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York contains the ways to resolve the Rohingya crisis, reports BSS.

“Rohingya crisis would be resolved if the proposals of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are materialized. Her remarks at the United Nations were very unequivocal,” he told a view-exchange with the officials working for relief coordination at Naikhongchari Upazila Parishad auditorium, said a press release.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, called upon the party leaders and workers to stop all formalities of birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on September 28 and save the cost to provide the money for aids of Rohingya refugees.

He distributed relief goods among Rohingya refugees there.

Earlier, on behalf of Red Crescent, Quader distributed finance assistance among the family members of victims and injured in the Naikhongchari accident occurred when a truck of International Committee of the Red Cross loaded with aid for Rohingya refugees veered off a road and fell into a ditch on Thursday morning killing at least nine aid workers.

Quader also gave Taka one lakh from his personal fund to the accident victims.