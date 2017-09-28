PM’s five-point proposal on Rohingya praised worldwide: Quader

TBT NEWS:

– Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the five-point proposal of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resolve the ongoing Rohingya crisis was praised by the international communities and forums.

“The five-point recommendations proposed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her address in the general assembly of the United Nation has already been praised by the world community”, said the minister while addressing a discussion as the chief guest at Shaheed Suhrawardy Uddyan here this morning.

Dhaka City South Jubo League organised the event marking the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Terming the Prime Minister ‘Light House of the World Humanity’, the ruling party general secretary told the meeting that the premier is the pioneer of world peace.

“Hasina proved herself that she is the light house of the world humanity by providing shelter to the Rohingyas who fled from Rakhine state of Myanmar to Bangladesh due to persecution,” he said.

Awami Jubo League Chairman Mohammad Omar Faruque and its General Secretary M Harunur Rashid spoke as the special guests while Dhaka City South Jubo League President Ismail Hossain Chowdhury presided over the meeting.

The ruling party leader, however, told the meeting that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has founded herself as the successful statesman.

A milad mahfil and voluntary blood donation programme were also arranged marking the birthday of the Prime Minister.