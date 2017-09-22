PM for peace, Khaleda for conspiracy: Inu

DHAKA, -Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu said today Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was seeing the country with peaceful and anti- militancy spectacles while non-parliamentary opposition leader Khaleda Zia was observing it with conspiratorial blinkers, reports BSS

The country had no choice but to progress by containing militancy, their patrons and coping with Myanmar at the eastern borders, the minister said this at a central committee meeting of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JASHOD) as its president at the Institute of Engineers (IEB) seminar room.

He further said that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was weaving webs of conspiracy after 1975. They had made garbed politics in the Jamaat vein first. Now they were trying to cast a Rohingya garb over the nation. This will be detrimental to both the nation and the Rohingyas.

He said the fight against militancy and their patrons and repatriating Rohingyas to their homeland would continue simultaneously with national development activities and preparation for the next general election. He said efforts to spread communalism by using the Rohingya issue was extremely dangerous and that the country would cope with it.

The meeting was also addressed by Shirin Akhter, MP, general secretary of JASHOD and other party leaders.