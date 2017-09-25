PM mourns death of Dinajpur AL leader

DHAKA – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock at the death of Advocate Sardar Mosharraf, a former Gano Parishad member and an Advisory Council Member of Dinajpur District Awami League, reports BSS.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina, also the Awami League president, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader condoled the death of Advocate Mosharraf.

Also an organizer of the Liberation War, Advocate Mosharraf died of old-age complications at M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, Dinajpur in the early hours of today at the age of 81.

He left behind a son, a daughter and grandchildren as well as a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.