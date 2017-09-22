PM condoles death of AL leader Sadrul Kabir Aungur

DHAKA, – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed deep shock at the death of freedom fighter and Awami League’s Gaibandha district unit advisory council member and former general secretary Sadrul Kabir Aungur, reports BSS.

In a message of condolence, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Awami League, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, in another message, also expressed deep shock at the death of Sadrul Kabir Aungur.

Sadrul Kabir Aungur died of old-age complications at his Gaibandha residence today at the age of 75.

He left behind his wife, two sons, four daughters and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.