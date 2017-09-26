Philippine security conducting probe on shooting near presidential palace

MANILA, – A shooting incident occurred in Presidential Palace Park on Tuesday morning and an investigation is underway, said spokesman of Philippine Presidential Security Group, reports BSS.

Local reports said an officer was shot and President Rodrigo Duterte was not at the palace at the time, but Michael Aquino, the spokesman, declined to give other details and would not say if anyone was injured or killed in the shooting.

At a press briefing at around noon on Tuesday, Presidential Spokesman Ernesto Abella said the incident is still under investigation and a statement will be issued on the matter as soon as possible.