Participation of army in relief operation makes it coordinated: Quader

UKHIA, COX’S BAZAR – Participation of the Bangladesh Army side by side with civil administration in relief operation for the Rohingyas made the operation happen in a coordinated way, said Minister for Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader, reports BSS.

He was distributing relief materials among Rohingyas under the auspices of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries at Kutupalong Rohingya registration camp here.

Quader said there was a single instance of irregularity in relief distribution in the last one month and not even a single person died of starvation.

The minister said that public representatives, political workers, social organizations and various non-government organizations are sincerely extending cooperation to relief operation.

Initiatives have been taken to make pathways, sheds, and adequate sanitation facilities inside the Rohingya camps, he said.

State Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, Abdur Rahman MP, President of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industries Mahbubul Alam, Bangladesh Chhatra League President Saifur Rahman Sohag and local government officials and Awami League leaders were present.

Later, the minister distributed reliefs among the Rohingyas at remote Tumbru Government Primary School of Ghumdhum Union under Nakkongchari upazila of Bandarban.

At a function there, Obaidul Quader said five-point proposals placed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the 72nd UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York are being supported by the international community.

He said pressure is being mounted on the Myanmar government to bring the Rohingyas back to their homeland.

“Rohingya crisis would be resolved if the proposals of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are materialized. Her remarks at the United Nations were very unequivocal,” he said.