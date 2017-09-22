Padma Bridge works to be visible soon: Quader

NARAYANGANJ, – Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the construction works of Padma Bridge will be visible soon, reports BSS.

“Because of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s prudent decision, Bangladesh is building Padma Bridge with its own funds,” he told the inaugural function of a motor-vehicle assembly plant of Rangs Group in Sonakhali area under Sonargaon upazila in the district.

Rangs Motors Limited Managing Director Sohana Rouf Chowdhury chaired the function while Mahindra and Mahindra Limited Chief of International Operations Arvind Mathew, Rangs Group Chairman Abdur Rouf Chowdhury and former lawmaker Abdullah Al Kaiser joined it, among others.

The minister said the country will see the first ever two-tier Padma Bridge as both buses and trains will run through the bridge.

About the Rohingya crisis, Quader said Awami League will stay beside the persecuted Rohingya people.