Padma Bridge Project : Most Fast Track projects not moving so fast

Dhaka – Among the government’s priority fast track projects, only Padma Bridge Project has so far made some notable progress as 46 percent work of the main bridge has been completed as of August last while that on its approach road at Mawa end and service area has already been completed, reports UNB.

Apart from the Padma Bridge Project, the other fast track projects could not make any significant headway as the final decision on the deep sea port is yet to be taken although years have been elapsed, while the process for setting up LNG terminal is going on at a slower pace.

According to the latest progress report on the Fast Track projects compiled by the Economic Relations Division (ERD), the deep sea port project and the LNG Terminal project are still at the preliminary stage.

The Bridges Division is scheduled to complete the Padma Bridge Project by December 2018 with an estimated cost of Tk 28,793 crore. The progress on river training works under the project is 33 percent.

Out of the total allocated Tk 5,524 crore in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the current fiscal year against the Padma Bridge Project, around Tk 41.89 crore were spent during the first two months (July-August) period of the current fiscal year.

The cumulative spending of the project till August is Tk 14,090 crore which is also 48.94 percent of the overall allocation.

The overall progress of Padma Bridge Rail Link Project as of August is 7.50 percent while the financial progress is only 1.90 percent.

The project is being implemented on G-to-G basis with the government of China with an overall estimated cost of Tk 34,988.86 crore where China will provide Tk 24,749 crore.

The much-hyped Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project (metro rail) is being implemented with an overall estimated cost of Tk 21,985 crore by June 2024 where the government of Japan will provide Tk 16,594.59 crore.

Out of the overall ADP allocation of Tk 3,425.83 crore against this project in the current fiscal year, the executing agency could spend only Tk 84.33 crore during the July-August period of the current fiscal year while the cumulative spending of this project has reached Tk 2,166 crore.

The work under the first and second agreement of the first phase of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project witnessed cent percent completion while the work on the third and fourth agreement is almost nearing completion. The cumulative spending on the first phase of the project till August 2017 totaled Tk 4,836 crore.

To implement the second phase of the project, the government on July 26, last year struck a 11.38 billion contract with Russia. The cumulative spending of the second phase of the project till August this year is Tk 3,261 crore.

The moitree super thermal power plant project in Rampal (two plants each having 660 MW capacity) being implemented with joint financing from the government of India and Bangladesh, is scheduled to be completed by June 2020.

The cumulative spending of the project till June 2017 is Tk 295 crore with the financial progress achieving 1.84 percent while the overall progress notching 2.81 percent.

Work on constructing plant and port facilities under the first phase of Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project has witnessed cent percent successes as well.

Out of the ADP allocation of Tk 4,520 crore in the current fiscal year, the executing agency could spent only Tk 7 crore till August. However, the cumulative spending on the project as of August is Tk 1021 crore which is 2.91 percent of the overall allocation.

The cumulative spending on single-line dual gauge track from Dohazari to Cox’s Bazar via Ramu and then Ramu to Ghundhum of Myanmar project has reached Tk 2,290 crore with the overall physical progress notching 3 percent while the financial progress 12.70 percent.

Payra Deep Sea Port Project aims to launch operations at the port through making necessary land acquisition, construction of ware house, procuring survey boat and pilot vessel to be implemented with an overall expenditure of Tk 1,128.43 crore by June 2018.

The project has so far witnessed 40 percent overall and 51 percent financial progresses.

Although the Deep Sea Port project was first scheduled to be implemented on PPP basis, it was then decided to implement it on G-to-G basis since there was not enough response.

The LNG terminal project is being implemented on Build Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) method and the work on conducting geotechnical survey for the project has already started.