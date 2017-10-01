Padma Bridge becomes ‘visible reality’ as span installed: Quader

TBT NEWS:

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the construction work of the Padma Bridge is going on overcoming all barriers and the bridge has now become a ‘visible reality’ with the installation of its first span.

“The Padma Bridge is not merely a colourful dream . . . It has now become a visible reality as its first span was installed today removing the dark clouds of doubts,” he told newsmen after visiting the installation site of 150-metre span on 37 and 38 number pillars at Jajira Jetty here.

Quader, also ruling Awami League general secretary, categorically said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached very nearer to the people’s hope and aspiration regarding Padma Bridge construction overcoming all sorts of national and international barriers.

Many people were doubtful about the construction of the bridge as the World BANK had withdrew its support from the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project, the minister said.

“People’s frustration has already removed with the span’s installation inside the mighty Padma River and the construction work of the 6.15-km bridge will be completed within the stipulated timeframe,” Quader hoped.

Replying to a query, the minister said a total of 47.5 percent work of the project has been completed till today and the other spans would be set up gradually.

Starting on December, 2015, the construction work of the long-cherished Padma Bridge is expected to be completed by December next year, according to the officials.

Segupta Yasmin Emily, MP, Project Director M Shafiqul Islam, Executive Engineer of the Bridge Division M Taofazzel Hossain, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Shariatpur M Mahmudul Hossain Khan and concerned senior officials, among others, accompanied the minister on the occasion.