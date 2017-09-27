Ousted Thai PM Yingluck sentenced in absentia to 5 years

BANGKOK, – Thailand’s top court on Wednesday sentenced ousted premier Yingluck Shinawatra in absentia to five years in prison for criminal negligence, reports BSS.

Yingluck, whose elected government was toppled in a 2014 coup, fled the country last month after being charged over her government’s failed rice policy.

“The court found that the defendant is guilty as charged… the court has sentenced her to five years in prison and the court also unanimously agreed that the sentence will not be suspended,” the judge said.