On the road to the Oscars

Rajkummar Rao’s black comedy drama, the Amit Masurkar-directed Newton, has been selected as India’s official entry for Best Foreign Language Film, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Amit Masurkar’s black comedy drama Newton, featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathy and Anjali Patil, set against the backdrop of elections in the world’s largest democracy, was announced as India’s official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards scheduled for March 4, 2018. The film was picked from among 26 titles from different languages by a 14-member jury appointed by the Film Federation of India (FFI). It was selected over entries like Dangal and Mukti Bhavan. Interestingly, in an interview producer Manish Mundra had said, “I want to bring home an Oscar for India in the Best Foreign Language category.

Newton, after winning awards at the Berlinale and the Hong Kong Film Festival, has been invited to 40 film fests across the world. It stands a good chance if it is selected as India’s official entry.” So far, Mother India, Salaam Bombay! and Lagaan are the only three Indian films that have made it to the Oscar nominations.