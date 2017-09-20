OIC urges Myanmar to take Rohingyas back

DHAKA : The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has urged the government of Myanmar to take urgent steps for the sustainable return of Rohingya refugees and internally and externally displaced Rohingya Muslims to their homeland, in safety, security, dignity and with ensured livelihood, reports UNB.

The heads of state and government of the member states of the OIC recently held a meeting to discuss the current developments of the situation of the Muslim Rohingya community in Myanmar.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 1st OIC Summit of Science and Technology in Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan, at the initiative of Recep Tayyip Erdoan, President of the Republic of Turkey, the current chair of the OIC Summit, said the Foreign Ministry here on Wednesday.