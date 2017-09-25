Officials, wholesalers say “misleading broadcast” soared rice price

DHAKA – Wholesalers and officials today accused “irresponsible” media reports for turmoil in rice market saying the broadcast of a rumour prompted unscrupulous traders to hoard the staple spiraling its price, reports BSS.

“There is no justified reason for the price soaring to this exorbitant level,” Bangladehsh Auto Major and Husking Mill Owners Association convenor KM Layek Ali told BSS.

He feared the situation to be the outcome of a plot which was fanned by a media broadcast and sought punitive actions finding out its perpetrators.

Naogaon Paddy and Rice Aratdar and Traders Association general secretary Nirod Baran Saha alleged that a private TV channel earlier this month carried a report that Indian banned the rice export to Bangladesh, which appeared to be a baseless report.

“But a section of traders started stockpiling rice creating an artificial crisis causing the price spiral,” he said.

The rice price abruptly soared by Taka 5 to 6 per kilogram two weeks ago despite government assurances about its sufficient storage though the recent flooding had some impact on the production of the grain.

The traders and officials said a fake Indian government notification on the parboiled rice export was reached to different banks to mislead them in issuing LC for importers while the vested quarters also fed the media with this false document and India suspended the export until November 30.

The rice price increased at the wholesale level at areas on Bangladesh-India border points like Benapole and Bhomra within hours after the broadcast of the rumor.

Talking to BSS Director General of the Food Badrul Hasan endorsed the traders’ comments saying “the fake (Indian) notification soared the rice price as some opportunist traders stockpiled a huge volume of the staple for preferring”.

The top food official, however, expected the situation to be normalized in next few days as the traders were forced to release their stock in view of the upcoming harvest of the main Aman crop by next month.

“But our OMS programme will continue until its demand is there among the people,” Hasan said.

The wholesale price per kg medium fine rice, however, came down to the normal level and stood at Taka 42 at Hilly Port and Taka 41 at Benapole and Bhomra land ports while at wholesale level it is being sold at Taka 47-48 and at retail level at Taka 50-52.

“It may take three or four more days to decline the price at the retail level everywhere,” Bangladesh Rice Millers Association President Abdur Rashid said.

Earlier on September 14, commerce minister Tofail Ahmed and food minister Quamrul Islam also attributed the price hike to misleading media reports.

“India hasn’t stopped exporting rice as they have over 10 million tonnes of rice for export,” Ahmed said adding the broadcast was contradictory to responsible journalism.