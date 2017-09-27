Nuke weapons’ total elimination guarantees against its use: Momen

DHAKA : Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Masud Bin Momen has said the only absolute guarantee against the use of nuclear weapons is its total elimination, reports UNB.

“Bangladesh believes that the only absolute guarantee against the use of nuclear weapons is their total elimination,” Momen said at the High-level Plenary Meeting to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons at UN Headquarters on Tuesday.

“With a view to achieving that overarching objective, Bangladesh supported the adoption of the Nuclear Weapons Prohibition Treaty on July 7, 2017 and was among the first group of Member States to sign the Treaty last week,” the Ambassador said during the meeting, according to a message UNB received from New York on Wednesday.

He underscored further the importance of the early commencement of negotiations on, and conclusion of, a comprehensive Convention on nuclear weapons, as envisaged by the General Assembly Resolution 70/34.

“In order to keep momentum in discussing all relevant issues in a holistic manner, Bangladesh supports the General Assembly’s decision to convene, no later than 2018, a UN High-level Conference on Nuclear Disarmament,” Momen added.