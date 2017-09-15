No gas crisis from next year : Tawfiq-e-Elahi

DHAKA : Prime Minister’s Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq-e-Elahi-Chowdhury has said the country will not have to experience any gas shortage from the first half of the next year, reports UNB.

“Every day, the country will receive some 500 million cubic feet (mmcf) of imported gas in the first half 2018 and then another 500 mmcf gas will be added to the supply network from the middle of the year,” he told a luncheon meeting of Dhaka Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in the city.

The top functionary of the country’s energy sector also informed that the country will see a total of 37 percent rise in the gas supply once imported gas is injected into the network. “So, the crisis will be resolved and there’ll be no gas shortage from the next year.”

He, however, asked the business community to get ready to pay a higher price for gas as the price of imported gas will be higher than the current level.

About the concern of the business leaders about stability in gas price, Tawfiq-e-Elahi said the price of gas will remain stable for a medium period as the world market of imported LNG (liquefied natural gas) is expected to remain stable for the next few years. “So, the price of gas will remain within your affordability,” he told the businessmen.

Former MCCI President Laila Rahman Kabir, Tapan Chowdhury, Syed Nasim Manzur, chairman of Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) Anis A Khan, former President of Bangladesh Employers Federation Kamran T Rahman and former President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce Asif Ibrahim were, among others, present at the function.

In her welcome address, MCCI President Nihad Kabir appreciated the government’s initiatives for increasing the power generation.

She said the country’s power generation capacity has now reached 15,000 MW from 3,268 MW. “But still the business community is concerned at the quality supply of electricity.

First, quality supply of electricity has to be ensured while a forecast about future gas price is necessary to make business plan,” she said.

She mentioned that currently industries are getting gas supply, but pressure is very low while voltage in power supply is not adequate to run modern equipment.

Syed Nasum Manzur said the business community is ready to move forward if they are provided with adequate supply of gas and electricity.