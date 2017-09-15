N’ganj-Joydevpur route to get electric train: Minister

SANGSAD BHABAN : Railways Minister M Mazibul Hoque on Tuesday said steps will be taken to introduce electric train from Narayanganj to Joydevpur via Dhaka following a survey, reports UNB.

“The draft of the survey project titled ‘Feasibility survey for introducing electric traction from Narayanganj to Joydevpur via Dhaka’ (including construction of overhead catenary and substations) was sent to the Planning Commission on June 11 last,” he said replying to a scripted question from ruling party MP Didarul Alam (Chittagong-4) in Parliament.

The minister said a survey project was first sent to the Planning Commission on December 8, 2015 for introduction of electric train from Narayanganj to Chittagong via Dhaka. Later, a Pre-Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting on the proposed survey project was held on January 31, 2016.

Then, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 13, 2016 gave directives to introduce electric train on the Narayanganj-Joydevpur route first as part of the government’s plan to gradually launch the service elsewhere.

Following the directives, a review meeting was held on July 25, 2016 at the Planning Commission where it was decided to adopt the survey project on Narayanganj to Joydevpur route via Dhaka instead of the earlier proposed Narayanganj to Chittagong route via Dhaka.

As per the decision, the re-shaped survey project was sent to the Planning Commission and based on the findings of the survey, steps will be taken to introduce such electric train from Narayanganj to Joydevpur via Dhaka, said Mazibul.