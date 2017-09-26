Nasim seeks Japan’s assistance to build pediatric hospital

TBT NATIONAL :

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mohammed Nasim today sought assistance from Japan government to establish a National Shishu (Children) Hospital and Institute in the city.

“We need your (Japan) support to establish a 100-bed National Shishu (Children) Hospital and Institute in the city to provide more healthcare facilities to children,” he said.

Nasim made the appeal when visiting professor of University of Kochi Graduate School of Nursing in Japan Dr Hiroko Minami called on him at the latter’s office here, said a press release.

Mentioning Japan as a real friend of Bangladesh, the minister said, “The people of the country would always remember continuous support of Japan government in our health, infrastructural and socio-economical sector.”

Praising the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as a humanitarian leader, Dr Hiroko said, “She (Sheikh Hasina) was praised by world leaders for giving shelter to Rohingya people.”

Assuring the support of establishing the pediatric hospital, she said, “The quality of nurses should be improved to ensure proper healthcare at hospitals.”

Secretaries of the ministry (health service) Serajul Huq Khan and M Sirajul Islam (education) were present, among others.