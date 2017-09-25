Nahid calls for patronizing skilled-based innovation

DHAKA – Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid yesterday urged the industrialists and business personnel to patronize skill-based innovations of the students of technical education for the overall development of the country, reports BSS.

“We have attached a priority to technical education aiming to transform Bangladesh into an economically developed country,” he told the inaugural function of Skills Competition 2017 at Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission at Agargaon in the city.

Skills and Training Enhancement Project (STEP), a joint project of Bangladesh government, Canada and World Bank, has been implementing since 2010 to improve the technical education. The STEP organized the skills competition for the diploma-level students of the country.

Md. Alamgir, Secretary of Technical and Madrasa Education Division, Dr. Md. Mostafizur Rahman, Chairman of Bangladesh Technical Education Board, Dr. Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Operations Officer of World Bank, and A B M Azad, Project Director of STEP addressed the function with Ashoke Kumar Biswas, Director General of Directorate of Technical Education in the chair.

Nahid said “Education should be skill-based. Education without skills create burden for individual, family, society and country”, he added.

Modern and quality technical and vocational education and training can only ensure economic development of the country. The government has already taken effective initiative to modernize education system gradually”, he added.

The government has set a target of 30 per cent enrolment in technical education by 2030, the minister said, adding in 2009, there was only one percent student enrolment in the technical education while the current enrolment is 14 percent.

The Skills Competition was held in 2014, 2015 and 2016. At the inaugural program of Skills Competition 2017, best 30 innovations of projects of the previous years were displayed before the business personnel of the country.