The Mysterious Erdstalls Tunnels

Interesting News:

Across Europe, there are hundreds of underground tunnels that lead to nowhere and about which no historic records have ever been found. They are mostly located in the German state of Bavaria and the adjoining country Austria, where they are known by the German name “Erdstall”, which means “place under the earth”. Locally, they are also called by various names such as “Schrazelloch” (meaning “goblin hole”) or “Alraunenhöhle” (meaning “mandrake cave”) which reflects the various theories and legends associated with the mysterious tunnels.

A typical erdstall tunnel is very low requiring an adult human to walk in a hunched position. Some are so small that explorers have to get down on all fours. They are also very narrow, averaging about two feet across. Most tunnels are longer than twenty meters, but not more than fifty meters long.

Some tunnels have more than one level with a tight passageway, known as “schlupfe” or “slip”, connecting the higher tunnel with the lower one. The passages are so tight that a person needs to crawl under the slip hole, stand up thereby sliding the shoulders through the uncomfortably tight hole, and squeeze his way out and into the higher tunnel. A schlupfe can also occur horizontally connecting two tunnels in the same level.

Erdstall tunnels are also known to have only one narrow concealed entry point with no separate exits. The tunnel entrances are sometimes located in the kitchens of old farmhouses, near churches and cemeteries or in the middle of a forest. The atmosphere inside is dark and oppressive.