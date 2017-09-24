Myanmar declares war against BD sending Rohingyas: Muhith

Gazipur – Finance Minister AMA Muhith on Sunday said Myanmar has declared a war against Bangladesh by forcing Rohingyas to take shelter here, reports UNB.

The minister came up with the remark while talking to reporters after inaugurating a health camp at Anantax factory in Tongi.

“More than 4 lakh Rohingyas have affected the socioeconomic life of the people of Bangladesh. We’ve liberated our country through a war. Our Prime Minister is also trying to send back the Rohingyas to their homeland,” said Muhith.

