Mount int’l pressure on Myarmar army over Rohingya issue: Rushnara

SYLHET : Expressing concern over the Rohingya crisis, visiting UK Prime Minister’s trade envoy Rushnara Ali MP stressed the need for mounting international pressure on Myanmar army to solve the problem, reports UNB.

“Though Myanmar is a democratic country its army has control over the government. Defence, border are fully under their control, so it is needed to create pressure on them to resolve the issue,” said Rushnara Ali while talking at a press briefing at a hotel in the city on Thursday night.

“The global community expressed sympathy to Bangladesh for sheltering Rohingyas in Bangladesh,” she said.

Terming the Myanmar crisis as ‘man-made’ disaster she urged the media persons to be vocal to prevent the ongoing crisis centering Rohingyas.

Replying to a question over shifting the British Visa Centre from Bangladesh, Rushnara said, “The visa centre is being shifted as part of the state policy and it will have no impact on visa issuance. There is no other reason behind it.”