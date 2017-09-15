MERCY Malaysia stands by the flood victims in Bangladesh

DHAKA : MERCY Malaysia has completed its two-week long mission in Bangladesh to support the flood affected people of the country.

In coordination with the Dhaka Community Hospital, MERCY Malaysia has provided free basic medical check-up service, water purification tablets and basic medicines to 8,600 people in Sunamganj, Maowa and Sirajganj areas, said a press release.

Observing the worsening flood situation in Bangladesh, MERCY Malaysia had recently announced a call for appeal under “Bangladesh Relief Fund”. Many expatriate Bangladeshis living in Malaysia responded to the call along with the Malaysian citizens.

Axiata Group Berhad, the mother company of Robi Axiata Limited donated 40,000 Malaysian Ringgit; while, Axiata’s subsidiary company, edotco Group donated 10,000 Malaysian Ringgit to the Bangladesh Relief Fund.