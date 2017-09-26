Media a bridge between parliament and people: Speaker

DHAKA – Jatiya Sangsad Speaker and Chairperson of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) executive committee Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today said media acts as a bridge between parliament and the people, reports BSS.

“Citizens have the right to know parliament’s activities and the parliamentary process. Parliamentarians and the people maintain contact with each other through the media,” she said.

The speaker came up with the observation while launching the website of an online news agency titled parliamentnewsbd.com.

Deputy speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah addressed the function as the special guest, while the launching ceremony was also addressed by Jatiya Party leader Abu Hossain Babla, MP, Tarikat Federation leader MA Awal, MP, parliamentnewsbd.com editor Shakila Pervin and Kaler Kantha journalist Nikhil Bhadra, among others.

Current affairs editor of Channel 24 Rahul Raha conducted the ceremony.

“Bangladesh is now passing through the golden period in terms of free flow of information. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a media-friendly person and has done many things for the welfare of the sector,” Dr Chaudhury said.

The speaker also gave assurances of playing an assisting role for declaring the ninth wage board for the journalists and media workers.

Deputy speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah urged journalists to be more accurate while presenting news, saying, “Correct and good reports inspire parliamentarians to do more good work.”