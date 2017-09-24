Margot Robbie has new details on the upcoming Joker and Harley Quinn movie

Actor Margot Robbie has hinted that the upcoming Joker and Harley Quinn spin-off movie will focus more on the pair’s unhealthy romance, reports Hindustan Times.

The 27-year-old actor, who starred as the female villain in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) ensemble movie Suicide Squad alongside Jared Leto’s Joker, said she is excited for the reunion. “I’m personally a sucker for a love story. In any iteration. I think people enjoy seeing two characters who, in Harley and Joker’s case, would die for one another. It’s kind of romantic in a messed up way,” Robbie said. The actor also praised the project’s directors Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, whom she previously worked with on Focus and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot as “brilliant”.