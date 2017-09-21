Malala, you inspire women like me all over the world: Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in UN, met Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and the actor is in awe of her, reports Hindustan Times

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently met Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai and the actor is in awe of her. Priyanka, who is the goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, shared a picture with Yousufzai on Instagram and hailed her for her efforts in empowering and inspiring young girls. “I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is… But I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future,” Priyanka wrote along side the picture. “Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr Yousafzai ( who reminds me so much of my father) , I realised you’re also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age… I’m so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can’t wait to speak to you in our secret Hindi/Urdu again,” Priyanka further wrote, giving her fans an insight into her meeting with the young activist.