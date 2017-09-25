Linda returns to terminator

Linda Hamilton is returning to the world of Terminator after 25 years, reuniting with James Cameron, the creator of the sci-fi franchise, for the new installment, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Cameron made the announcement recently, saying, “As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return.” With Hamilton’s comeback, Cameron hopes to once again make a statement on gender roles in action movies. “There are 50-year-old, 60-yearold guys out there killing bad guys,” he said, referring to aging male actors still anchoring movies, “but there isn’t an example of that for women.” Tim Miller, the filmmaker who made his breakout feature debut with Deadpool, is directing the sequel, which is returning to its roots with Cameron’s involvement for the first time since 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The new film is based on a story by Cameron. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has played both a bad guy and good guy as the killer robot, is already set to return.