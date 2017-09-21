Leonardo DiCaprio announces $ 20mn grants for wildlife conservation, climate programs

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has pledged new grants of USD 20 million to more than 100 organisations supporting such causes as wildlife and habitat conservation and climate programs, reports Hindustan Times

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is using his money and fame for a good cause. The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has pledged new grants of USD 20 million to more than 100 organisations supporting such causes as wildlife and habitat conservation and climate programs, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Talking about the grants, DiCaprio said, “We are proud to support the work of over 100 organizations at home and abroad. These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests and endangered species for future generations and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change.” DiCaprio announced the grants at a climate change conference at Yale University hosted by John Kerry. The Oscar-winning actor went on to push for urgent action to shift from fossil fuel reliance to renewable energy.