‘In-laws’ set fire to Chuadanga housewife for dowry

CHUADANGA : A housewife suffered severe burn injures as her in-laws allegedly set fire to her for dowry at Roakuli village in Alamdanga upazila on Thursday, reports UNB.

The victim was identified as Arifa Khatun Mita, 23, wife of Khalid Hasan Sumon, a BGB member of the village.

Quoting locals, officer-in-charge of Alamdanga Police Station Akbar Hossian said Sumon married Arifa, daughter of Kitab Ali of Chitla village in the upazila two years back. Since then, Sumon had been demanding Tk 3 lakh and gold ornaments as dowry.

Victim’s father Kitab Ali said Mita’s in-laws often tortured her as well for the dowry. On Thursday morning, they reportedly set her on fire after pouring kerosene on her body in presence of Sumon, leaving her critically injured.

She was taken to Sadar Hospital first with 60 percent burn injuries, and then moved to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.