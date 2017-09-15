Khadem, another slaughtered at Munshiganj shrine

MUNSHIGANJ : Two women, including a khadem (caretaker) of a mazar (shrine), were found dead at a mazar(shrine) in Sadar upazila here on Wednesday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Taijul Begum, 48 and Amena Begum,60, a khadem of a shrine of Shilmandir area and hailed from Bakchar village in Sadar Upazila.

On information, police recovered the throat-slit bodies of the two women, who might have been slaughtered sometime at night, around 9:30 am, said additional police super Mustafizur Rahman.

Law enforcers collected some evidences, including a wallet, from the crime scene, he added. None has been arrested yet in this connection.