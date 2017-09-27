International Safe Abortion Day Thursday

DHAKA : A group of United Nations human rights experts has called on states across the world to repeal laws that criminalise and unduly restrict abortion and policies based on outdated stereotypes, to release all women in prison on abortion charges and counter all stigma against abortion, reports UNB.

They also called for September 28 to become an official UN day for safe abortion worldwide to help encourage governments to decriminalise abortion and provide reproductive health services in a legal, safe and affordable manner.

“Women’s ability to make free choices for themselves and their families should not be privileges reserved for the rich, but should be the right of every woman and girl around the world. The same is true of the right to health and to freedom from discrimination,” they said in a statement on Wednesday ahead of the International Safe Abortion Day.

The UN experts, according to a statement UNB received from Geneva, said too many women around the world still continue to suffer from discriminatory laws that restrict their access to adequate health care and limit their abilities to make the best choices for themselves and their families.

“To mark this year’s International Safe Abortion Day, we urge all states to end the criminalisation of abortion and ensure that all women are able to access all necessary health services, including sexual and reproductive health care, in a manner that is safe, affordable and consistent with their human rights,” they said.

The experts urged the states to ensure that their laws, policies and practices are built on their human rights obligations and on the recognition of women’s dignity and autonomy.

At the moment, many factors contribute to women being denied essential health services for the termination of pregnancies and post-abortion care.

These include criminalisation, reduced availability of services, stigmatisation, deterrence and derogatory attitudes of health care professionals. These factors push millions of women into unsafe abortions and leave them without essential treatment for their recovery.

Denying women access to necessary health care is inherently discriminatory and a violation of their human rights.

The UN experts include Kamala Chandrakirana, Chair-Rapporteur of the Working Group on the issue of discrimination against women in law and in practice; Dubravka Šimonovi?, Special Rapporteur on violence against women, its causes and consequences; and Dainius P?ras, Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.