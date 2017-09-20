Inclusive edu for students with disabilities stressed

DHAKA : Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday stressed the need for ensuring inclusive and quality education for students with disabilities, reports UNB.

It is also necessary to ensure an admission quota for them in the existing education system and disability should be included in the curriculum to create a disabled-friendly mindset, they said.

Disable Child Foundation (DCF) with the support of Australian government organised the seminar at the Jatiya Press Club VIP Lounge.

The speakers said a person with disabilities can achieve success in life overcoming all sorts of barriers if he/she gets enough opportunities, said a press release.

State Minister for Finance and Planning Abdul Mannan who was present at the seminar as the chief guest said the government has a positive attitude towards people with disabilities. “We all are working for the quality and improved inclusive education system in Bangladesh.”

Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Primary and Mass Education Ministry Motahar Hossain said to get the opportunity of education is a right of people with disabilities. Deputy Director (Inclusive Education) of Directorate of Primary Education (DPE) Md Delwar Hossain, Member Secretary of Braille Textbooks under National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) Mosammat Meher Niger, and Public Diplomacy Officer the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australian High Commission Fairooz Nigar Aditi were present. Founder and Executive Director of DCF Nasrin Jahan delivered the welcome speech.