Imran H Sarkar gets bail in defamation case

DHAKA : A court here on Thursday granted bail to Ganajagaran Manch spokesperson Imran H Sarkar and cultural activist Sanatan Ullash in a defamation case filed for their derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, reports UNB.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sheikh Samidul Islam granted the bail upon a bond of Tk 10,000 each when they surrendered before the court yesterday morning.

Earlier in the day, their counsel Advocate Prakash Ranjan Biswas filed a bail petition before the court. On Wednesday, a court issued warrant for the arrest of Imran H Sarkar and Sanatan Ullash in the defamation case.