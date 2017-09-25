ICSF urges Myanmar to stop persecution on Rohingyas

DHAKA – Expressing concern over the ongoing genocide on Rohingyas, International Crimes Strategy Forum (ICSF) urged the Myanmar authorities to immediately stop its persecution on Rohingya community, reports BSS.

“We are deeply concerned at the ongoing genocide of the Rohingya population in Myanmar, and the ensuing humanitarian crisis which has led nearly half a million refugees to cross the border into Bangladesh in the last three weeks,” the forum said in a statement here today.

It also called on Myanmar to instruct its security forces to exercise restraint, recognize the Rohingyas as an ethnic group, repatriate the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and elsewhere, lift long standing restrictions on the community and grant all Rohingyas their full citizenship rights that they deserve.

The forum lauded the Bangladesh government’s steps over the Rohingya issue.

“We applaud the exemplary humanitarian response of the Bangladesh government in providing temporary refuge to the 430,000 Rohingyas who fled the recent violence, on top of around 400,000 Rohingya refugees already sheltered over the years,” the statement said.

It said Bangladesh is now facing a mammoth task of providing shelter, food, healthcare etc for this overwhelming number of refugees.

“We seek an immediate end to this deepening humanitarian catastrophe, acknowledgement of the rights of the Rohingyas and accountability for the international crimes which have been, and are being, committed against them,” it added.

The forum also called on the international community to step up efforts in ensuring justice for the Rohingyas and accountability for the state of Myanmar.

As Myanmar remains a non-signatory to the Rome Statute, there is a jurisdictional bar to investigate and prosecute Myanmar at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“This is why we call on the responsible states of the world community, including Bangladesh which is the only ICC State Party in South Asia, to sponsor a UN Security Council resolution to refer Myanmar for its atrocities to the ICC for investigation and prosecution,” it said.

The forum also called on all the members of the UN Security Council to pass such a resolution, if and when it comes for their consideration.

“More than 430,000 refugees belonging to the minority Rohingya population of Rakhine State in Myanmar have crossed the border into neighbouring Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 fleeing the latest spate of violence against them perpetrated by the Myanmar security forces, often aided by certain civilian groups,” it added.

International Crimes Strategy Forum (ICSF) is an independent global network of experts, justice advocates and organizations committed to end impunity for international crimes, ensure justice for victims of these crimes, and uphold rule of law and human rights.