Hindustani classical vocal music by Pandit Swarnamoy in city Saturday

DHAKA : An evening of Hindustani classical vocal music by Pandit Swarnamoy Chakraborty will be held at Bangladesh National Museum PM on Saturday, reports UNB.

Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) in Dhaka will host the programme at Kabi Sufia Kamal Auditorium at 6:30 pm.

Pandit Swarnamoy Chakraborty is credited with numerous analytical writings on classical music. He has received several awards which include award from Gunaras Piya Sangeet Shabha, Raipur, and Madhya Pradesh in 2013, from the Chief Minister of Tripura in 2014 and from Kalamandala Sangeet Mahavidyalaya in 2015, said a press release.

He founded an organization of classical music ‘Sadarang Uchchanga Sangeet Parishad Bangladesh’ and he is currently teaching in the Department of Music at Chittagong University, Bangladesh. He was born in Chittagong.