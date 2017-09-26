Hasan Mahmud for not terming Rohingyas as Bangali Muslims

CHITTAGONG – Awami League Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud today requested Myanmar authority not to term Rohingyas “Bangali Muslims”, reports BSS.

“It is a matter of concern for entire Bangali population if Myanmar terms people of Rohingya community as Bengali Muslims,” he said.

Dr Mahmud said this while speaking as the chief guest at a human chain held in front of Chittagong Press Club.

Protesting persecution on Rohingya minority, the Bangladesh Buddhist Welfare Trust organised the human chain.

Mahmud also urged Myanmar to take back thousands of Rohingyas who have fled from Rakhine state to Bangladesh due to violence.

He said Bangladesh told Myanmar that Rohingyas are their citizens and they must take them back, keep them safe plus give them shelter.

“Prime Minister Sheikh placed a proposal on Rohingya crisis before the UN General Assembly and world leaders as well as international forums lauded Sheikh Hasina as she stood beside Rohingya refugees,” he added.

He said Prime Minister also informed the world leaders that Rohingya people are facing an “unbearable human catastrophe”.

The Myanmar government will have to solve the Rohingya crisis on its own as it was created by them, he added.

“Bangladesh is a refugee-friendly country and it has shown a great humanitarian example by hosting Rohingyas,” he said.

Vice President of Buddhist Welfare Trust Swzan Kumar Talukdar presided over the function while Buddhists religious leader Bimol Joti Mohastobir, Dharmo Sen Mohastobir, Gayan Boron Ther, Ajit Baran Barua, Rangunia upazila chairman Mohammad Ali Shah and Rangunia municipality chairman Shahjahan Sikdar, among others, addressed the function.